9060 Heritage Bay Circle

Amenities

Beautiful 5/4.5 Executive Pool Home and Gated Community located in Phillips Landing, in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Available Now! - Beautiful 5/4.5 Executive Pool Home and Gated Community located in Phillips Landing, in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Available Now! This home boasts Formal Dining Room with Butler's Pantry. Large Kitchen area with granite counter tops, 42 inch wood kitchen cabinets, Island with Quartz. All Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Oven, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Features soaring 20 ft ceiling in the Living Room Family Room. French Doors lead to Office or Study Room. Master Bedroom features (12 feet Tray Ceiling) and offer plenty of room for sitting area. Shower with Travertine, Granite and Onyx along with separate soaking tub. Spacious second floor has 4 Bedrooms, a computer work area, large bonus room which can be used as a media or theatre room. The backyard with Pool, outdoor Kitchen, covered Lanai. Located close to Orlando's famous restaurant raw, shopping , Dinning, Entertainment, Close to Theme Parks, Disney, Universal Studios. Easy access to Interstate-4 and Florida Turnpike. Pets will be considered.



