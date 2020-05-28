All apartments in Doctor Phillips
9060 Heritage Bay Circle
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

9060 Heritage Bay Circle

9060 Heritage Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

9060 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 5/4.5 Executive Pool Home and Gated Community located in Phillips Landing, in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Available Now! - Beautiful 5/4.5 Executive Pool Home and Gated Community located in Phillips Landing, in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Available Now! This home boasts Formal Dining Room with Butler's Pantry. Large Kitchen area with granite counter tops, 42 inch wood kitchen cabinets, Island with Quartz. All Stainless Steel Appliances, Wall Oven, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Features soaring 20 ft ceiling in the Living Room Family Room. French Doors lead to Office or Study Room. Master Bedroom features (12 feet Tray Ceiling) and offer plenty of room for sitting area. Shower with Travertine, Granite and Onyx along with separate soaking tub. Spacious second floor has 4 Bedrooms, a computer work area, large bonus room which can be used as a media or theatre room. The backyard with Pool, outdoor Kitchen, covered Lanai. Located close to Orlando's famous restaurant raw, shopping , Dinning, Entertainment, Close to Theme Parks, Disney, Universal Studios. Easy access to Interstate-4 and Florida Turnpike. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5694389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9060 Heritage Bay Circle have any available units?
9060 Heritage Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 9060 Heritage Bay Circle have?
Some of 9060 Heritage Bay Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9060 Heritage Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9060 Heritage Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9060 Heritage Bay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9060 Heritage Bay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9060 Heritage Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9060 Heritage Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 9060 Heritage Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9060 Heritage Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9060 Heritage Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9060 Heritage Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 9060 Heritage Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 9060 Heritage Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9060 Heritage Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9060 Heritage Bay Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9060 Heritage Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9060 Heritage Bay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

