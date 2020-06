Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

FOR LEASE. No carpet in the house. Wood floors and tile. Landlord pays pool and lawn care, HOA fees and taxes. 24 Hour gated and guarded Phillips Landing community. Large screened pool with fountain. 18x15 bonus room/theater. All repainted in and out. All major attractions close by. 20 Minutes to International Airport and Disney World. Dr. Phillips Area.