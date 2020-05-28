8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court coffee bar gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

FOR RENT OR LEASE PURCHASE. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, POOL CARE, HOA FEES AND TAXES. WALK TO COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND ENJOY LAKE & PARK. Updated home in the 24-hour gated & guarded community of Phillips Landing, best location, SCREENED IN POOL home with porch & a great view of the common area at the back. 3 FULL CAR GARAGE with brick paved driveway. Nice tile roof. NEWLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPET 1ST FLOOR, $3,000 CHANDELIERS, PAINTED MOST OF THE INSIDE AREA, NEWER AC, MOST OF THE POOL SCREEN SECTIONS - NEW, OCTOBER 2018. GRANITE KITCHEN, ISLAND, EXTRA LARGE HOT WATER TANK WITH WATER HEATER. Great master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets. Office or 4th bedroom with separate full bath & 18x15 bonus room on the 2nd floor can be made into a theater/study or exercise room. All bedrooms downstairs are light & bright. As you enter, very open living room, split bedroom plan. Inside utility room with washer & dryer, tub & cabinet, water purification system. Clean tile roof, large backyard with fruit trees. ENJOY lake access, fishing & park nearby, great lighted tennis court, basketball & large playground. 3-5 Minutes to "Restaurant Row". Enjoy all the coffee shops, library, schools, book store, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and all kinds of food and clothing stores.. 5-10 Minutes to Universal Studios, Sea World & Malls. 20 Minutes to Orlando International Airport, Disney World, Epcot, and Disney Springs. DR. PHILLIPS AREA.