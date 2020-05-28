All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE

8925 Heritage Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8925 Heritage Bay Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
FOR RENT OR LEASE PURCHASE. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, POOL CARE, HOA FEES AND TAXES. WALK TO COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND ENJOY LAKE & PARK. Updated home in the 24-hour gated & guarded community of Phillips Landing, best location, SCREENED IN POOL home with porch & a great view of the common area at the back. 3 FULL CAR GARAGE with brick paved driveway. Nice tile roof. NEWLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPET 1ST FLOOR, $3,000 CHANDELIERS, PAINTED MOST OF THE INSIDE AREA, NEWER AC, MOST OF THE POOL SCREEN SECTIONS - NEW, OCTOBER 2018. GRANITE KITCHEN, ISLAND, EXTRA LARGE HOT WATER TANK WITH WATER HEATER. Great master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets. Office or 4th bedroom with separate full bath & 18x15 bonus room on the 2nd floor can be made into a theater/study or exercise room. All bedrooms downstairs are light & bright. As you enter, very open living room, split bedroom plan. Inside utility room with washer & dryer, tub & cabinet, water purification system. Clean tile roof, large backyard with fruit trees. ENJOY lake access, fishing & park nearby, great lighted tennis court, basketball & large playground. 3-5 Minutes to "Restaurant Row". Enjoy all the coffee shops, library, schools, book store, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and all kinds of food and clothing stores.. 5-10 Minutes to Universal Studios, Sea World & Malls. 20 Minutes to Orlando International Airport, Disney World, Epcot, and Disney Springs. DR. PHILLIPS AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
