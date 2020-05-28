8925 HERITAGE BAY CIRCLE

Amenities
FOR RENT OR LEASE PURCHASE. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE, POOL CARE, HOA FEES AND TAXES. WALK TO COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND ENJOY LAKE & PARK. Updated home in the 24-hour gated & guarded community of Phillips Landing, best location, SCREENED IN POOL home with porch & a great view of the common area at the back. 3 FULL CAR GARAGE with brick paved driveway. Nice tile roof. NEWLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPET 1ST FLOOR, $3,000 CHANDELIERS, PAINTED MOST OF THE INSIDE AREA, NEWER AC, MOST OF THE POOL SCREEN SECTIONS - NEW, OCTOBER 2018. GRANITE KITCHEN, ISLAND, EXTRA LARGE HOT WATER TANK WITH WATER HEATER. Great master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets. Office or 4th bedroom with separate full bath & 18x15 bonus room on the 2nd floor can be made into a theater/study or exercise room. All bedrooms downstairs are light & bright. As you enter, very open living room, split bedroom plan. Inside utility room with washer & dryer, tub & cabinet, water purification system. Clean tile roof, large backyard with fruit trees. ENJOY lake access, fishing & park nearby, great lighted tennis court, basketball & large playground. 3-5 Minutes to "Restaurant Row". Enjoy all the coffee shops, library, schools, book store, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and all kinds of food and clothing stores.. 5-10 Minutes to Universal Studios, Sea World & Malls. 20 Minutes to Orlando International Airport, Disney World, Epcot, and Disney Springs. DR. PHILLIPS AREA.