Doctor Phillips, FL
8918 Elliotts Ct
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

8918 Elliotts Ct

8918 Elliott's Court · No Longer Available
Location

8918 Elliott's Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME -
Prestigious Phillips Landing, 3,800 sf, 5 bed/4 bath pool home, with study, 19'x16' Bonus room and 3-car garage. PROPERTY COULD BE RENTED FULLY FURNISHED. Located on quiet cul-de-sac, in excellent condition. No expense spared in maintaining this home. Recent updates/replacements include: built-in Refrigerator; Microwave; A/C and Air Handlers; outdoor kitchen. Other features: Central Vacum; Gas Fireplace and SpaHeater. Open, bright and airy, floor plan has split bedrooms (master plus 3 others down and a 2nd fl suite), separate Living and Dining areas, Kitchen/Family Room combo with Mitered Glass Window around Breakfast Nook overlooking screened Lanai and pool area. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Built-in oven and 42" Cherry cabinets. Entertain royally with outdoor kitchen and wet bar, sound system in main areas, inside and out. Private Lanai and pool area overlooks pond and green space, with impressive sunsets. Plantation shutters used strategically. Premier Dr. Phillips location with hi-rated schools, shopping, and restaurants galore. Close to Hwys I-4 & 528, 30 mins to Orlando and OIA. Minutes to Disney and other attractions.

(RLNE5159457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

