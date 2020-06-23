8837 Latrec Ave 5106

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Great condo for rent! - 2 bedrooms and 2 baths condo in a gated community. Available for January 2020. It is an open floor unit with the bedrooms independently located. A convenient large deposit/storage in a covered and screened balcony. Just right what you are dreaming for a resort style community: Fishing Pier overlooking Big Sand Lake, a clubhouse, BBQ grill, Picnic Area, Business center, Basketball and Tennis Courts, 2 Pools overlooking Little Sand Lake & ICON Orlando 360 Entertainment Complex. Sand Volleyball Court, Few minutes away Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Adventure Park, Dr. Phillips Hospital. Walking distance to Supermarkets: Walmart and Whole Foods. Great choices for Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. Easy access to I-4, Sand Lake Rd. and mayor highways. No - pets/ No - smoking unit allowed.



