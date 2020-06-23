All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

8837 Latrec Ave 5106

8837 Latrec Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8837 Latrec Avenue, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Great condo for rent! - 2 bedrooms and 2 baths condo in a gated community. Available for January 2020. It is an open floor unit with the bedrooms independently located. A convenient large deposit/storage in a covered and screened balcony. Just right what you are dreaming for a resort style community: Fishing Pier overlooking Big Sand Lake, a clubhouse, BBQ grill, Picnic Area, Business center, Basketball and Tennis Courts, 2 Pools overlooking Little Sand Lake & ICON Orlando 360 Entertainment Complex. Sand Volleyball Court, Few minutes away Universal Orlando, SeaWorld Adventure Park, Dr. Phillips Hospital. Walking distance to Supermarkets: Walmart and Whole Foods. Great choices for Shopping, Dining and Entertainment. Easy access to I-4, Sand Lake Rd. and mayor highways. No - pets/ No - smoking unit allowed.

(RLNE4076482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 have any available units?
8837 Latrec Ave 5106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 have?
Some of 8837 Latrec Ave 5106's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 currently offering any rent specials?
8837 Latrec Ave 5106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 is pet friendly.
Does 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 offer parking?
No, 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 does not offer parking.
Does 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 have a pool?
Yes, 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 has a pool.
Does 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 have accessible units?
No, 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8837 Latrec Ave 5106 does not have units with air conditioning.
