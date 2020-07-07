8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102

Amenities
This cozy first floor 2 bed 2 bath condo with a beautiful pond view has an open floor plan containing a washer and dryer, kitchen with appliances including a self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, a pantry, a screened patio, and spacious walk-in closets in each bedroom. Enjoy the numerous shopping and dining establishments that Dr. Phillips has to offer. This beautiful unit features comfortable living with the extras you deserve. It is only minutes away from I-4, Walmart, Dr. Phillips hospital, universal studios and all the restaurants.
Sand Lake condos offer a gym, two swimming pools with lake view, playground, deck, lighted basketball and lighted tennis courts. This unit will not last! call today.
(RLNE4962174)