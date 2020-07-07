8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

This cozy first floor 2 bed 2 bath condo with a beautiful pond view has an open floor plan containing a washer and dryer, kitchen with appliances including a self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, a pantry, a screened patio, and spacious walk-in closets in each bedroom. Enjoy the numerous shopping and dining establishments that Dr. Phillips has to offer. This beautiful unit features comfortable living with the extras you deserve. It is only minutes away from I-4, Walmart, Dr. Phillips hospital, universal studios and all the restaurants.

Sand Lake condos offer a gym, two swimming pools with lake view, playground, deck, lighted basketball and lighted tennis courts. This unit will not last! call today.



(RLNE4962174)