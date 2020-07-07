All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102

8800 Latrec Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Latrec Avenue, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This cozy first floor 2 bed 2 bath condo with a beautiful pond view has an open floor plan containing a washer and dryer, kitchen with appliances including a self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator, a pantry, a screened patio, and spacious walk-in closets in each bedroom. Enjoy the numerous shopping and dining establishments that Dr. Phillips has to offer. This beautiful unit features comfortable living with the extras you deserve. It is only minutes away from I-4, Walmart, Dr. Phillips hospital, universal studios and all the restaurants.
Sand Lake condos offer a gym, two swimming pools with lake view, playground, deck, lighted basketball and lighted tennis courts. This unit will not last! call today.

(RLNE4962174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 have any available units?
8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 have?
Some of 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 pet-friendly?
No, 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 offer parking?
No, 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 does not offer parking.
Does 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 have a pool?
Yes, 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 has a pool.
Does 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8800 Latrec Ave Apt 102 has units with air conditioning.
