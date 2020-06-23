All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE

8760 Southern Breeze Drive · (407) 352-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8760 Southern Breeze Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
WALK TO COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND PARK. ENJOY THE FIREWORKS. FOR RENT $4950 INCLUDES LAWN, POOL CARE, TAX, HOA, OUTSIDE PEST CONTROL. OPTION TO BUY.. First, last and one-month security deposit required. 2019 TOTALLY Updated Home, Water view from most of the rooms. PREMIUM LOT, PARADISE SETTING with trees and landscaping. Extra-large room can be media or bedroom with private bathroom and large closet. Bar set up, 5th bedroom can be Media Room. Water view. GRANITE KITCHEN, WITH NEWER SINK AND DISPOSAL, NEWER STOVE TOP, NEWER CARPET, NEWER PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. Plantation shutters, French door, wooden staircase, 3 bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom very private few steps up. NEWER LANDSCAPING, LOTS OF BRICK PAVERS, NEWER POOL PUMP, SPA NOT HEATED, HUGE covered porch, built in summer kitchen. Master, Office, 5 BR/Bonus Room Downstairs. Long Pond view. 3 Car side entry garage, PAINTED GARAGE FLOOR. NEWER GRASS & Landscaping, 24 Hrs. Gated and Guarded Community. Lighted tennis courts, playground. 20 min. to International Airport and Disney World. 5-10 min. to Universal, Sea World and Malls. Estates at Phillips Landing. Dr. Phillips area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have any available units?
8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have?
Some of 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
