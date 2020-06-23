8760 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

WALK TO COMMUNITY BOAT DOCK AND PARK. ENJOY THE FIREWORKS. FOR RENT $4950 INCLUDES LAWN, POOL CARE, TAX, HOA, OUTSIDE PEST CONTROL. OPTION TO BUY.. First, last and one-month security deposit required. 2019 TOTALLY Updated Home, Water view from most of the rooms. PREMIUM LOT, PARADISE SETTING with trees and landscaping. Extra-large room can be media or bedroom with private bathroom and large closet. Bar set up, 5th bedroom can be Media Room. Water view. GRANITE KITCHEN, WITH NEWER SINK AND DISPOSAL, NEWER STOVE TOP, NEWER CARPET, NEWER PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE. Plantation shutters, French door, wooden staircase, 3 bedrooms upstairs, one bedroom very private few steps up. NEWER LANDSCAPING, LOTS OF BRICK PAVERS, NEWER POOL PUMP, SPA NOT HEATED, HUGE covered porch, built in summer kitchen. Master, Office, 5 BR/Bonus Room Downstairs. Long Pond view. 3 Car side entry garage, PAINTED GARAGE FLOOR. NEWER GRASS & Landscaping, 24 Hrs. Gated and Guarded Community. Lighted tennis courts, playground. 20 min. to International Airport and Disney World. 5-10 min. to Universal, Sea World and Malls. Estates at Phillips Landing. Dr. Phillips area.