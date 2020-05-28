8749 THE ESPLANADE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool hot tub tennis court

Preferred corner unit with panoramic view of Big Sand Lake. Enjoy the balcony for coffee, dinners, sunsets and fireworks. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, extended serving breakfast bar and built-in pantry. This condo has both formal living and dining rooms as well as eat-in kitchen and family room. Split bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy. Home office/bedroom 3 with french doors. Condo faces Big Sand Lake and has views of Little Sand Lake from front bedrooms. Elevator is steps from front door or two flight walk-up stair to this corner unit. Community amenities include: pool, spa, fitness center and recreation hall, tennis, 24-hour guarded and gated security. Fees include basic cable,water,trash.