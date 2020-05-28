All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8749 THE ESPLANADE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:57 AM

8749 THE ESPLANADE

8749 The Esplanade · (407) 489-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8749 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Preferred corner unit with panoramic view of Big Sand Lake. Enjoy the balcony for coffee, dinners, sunsets and fireworks. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, extended serving breakfast bar and built-in pantry. This condo has both formal living and dining rooms as well as eat-in kitchen and family room. Split bedroom plan offers plenty of privacy. Home office/bedroom 3 with french doors. Condo faces Big Sand Lake and has views of Little Sand Lake from front bedrooms. Elevator is steps from front door or two flight walk-up stair to this corner unit. Community amenities include: pool, spa, fitness center and recreation hall, tennis, 24-hour guarded and gated security. Fees include basic cable,water,trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 18 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8749 THE ESPLANADE have any available units?
8749 THE ESPLANADE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8749 THE ESPLANADE have?
Some of 8749 THE ESPLANADE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8749 THE ESPLANADE currently offering any rent specials?
8749 THE ESPLANADE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8749 THE ESPLANADE pet-friendly?
No, 8749 THE ESPLANADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8749 THE ESPLANADE offer parking?
No, 8749 THE ESPLANADE does not offer parking.
Does 8749 THE ESPLANADE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8749 THE ESPLANADE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8749 THE ESPLANADE have a pool?
Yes, 8749 THE ESPLANADE has a pool.
Does 8749 THE ESPLANADE have accessible units?
No, 8749 THE ESPLANADE does not have accessible units.
Does 8749 THE ESPLANADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8749 THE ESPLANADE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8749 THE ESPLANADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8749 THE ESPLANADE does not have units with air conditioning.
