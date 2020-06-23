All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

8743 THE ESPLANADE

8743 the Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

8743 the Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This is a must see 2 bedroom 2 bath waterfront fully furnished condo in the highly desired Vizcaya area in Dr. Phillips. The high-end decor, faux painting and furnishings throughout the condo compliments every single corner of this 1,824 sqft condo. The kitchen is equipped with state of the art appliances, and the lake views from the living room and the master bedroom are just breathtaking. And if that wasn't enough then take look at the community amenities: lakefront clubhouse, heated pool w/ cabanas, spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, recreation hall, tennis courts, fishing pier on Little Sand Lake and a 24-hour guarded & gated security. You must see it to believe, see it and you won't be disappointed. There are too many enhancements to list, make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 THE ESPLANADE have any available units?
8743 THE ESPLANADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8743 THE ESPLANADE have?
Some of 8743 THE ESPLANADE's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8743 THE ESPLANADE currently offering any rent specials?
8743 THE ESPLANADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 THE ESPLANADE pet-friendly?
No, 8743 THE ESPLANADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8743 THE ESPLANADE offer parking?
No, 8743 THE ESPLANADE does not offer parking.
Does 8743 THE ESPLANADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 THE ESPLANADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 THE ESPLANADE have a pool?
Yes, 8743 THE ESPLANADE has a pool.
Does 8743 THE ESPLANADE have accessible units?
No, 8743 THE ESPLANADE does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 THE ESPLANADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8743 THE ESPLANADE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8743 THE ESPLANADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8743 THE ESPLANADE does not have units with air conditioning.
