8743 THE ESPLANADE

This is a must see 2 bedroom 2 bath waterfront fully furnished condo in the highly desired Vizcaya area in Dr. Phillips. The high-end decor, faux painting and furnishings throughout the condo compliments every single corner of this 1,824 sqft condo. The kitchen is equipped with state of the art appliances, and the lake views from the living room and the master bedroom are just breathtaking. And if that wasn't enough then take look at the community amenities: lakefront clubhouse, heated pool w/ cabanas, spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, recreation hall, tennis courts, fishing pier on Little Sand Lake and a 24-hour guarded & gated security. You must see it to believe, see it and you won't be disappointed. There are too many enhancements to list, make your appointment today!