8657 VISTA POINT COVE

Welcome home to your beautiful Dr. Phillips residence! This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2 bath home features an updated kitchen with granite, solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Split plan with a secluded spacious master suite offers a relaxing spa like bath, with double vanity, garden tub and a huge separate shower. Formal dining area as well as a separate breakfast nook. Spacious great room with fireplace and built ins overlook the beautiful pool and spa, all screen enclosed. The gorgeous neighborhood of Bay Vista Estates is quiet and features a private community boat ramp with access to the Sand Lake Chain of Lakes, as well as 2 lighted Tennis Courts, a Basketball Court and picnic area. Conveniently located minutes from some of Orlando's best shopping and dining, Disney, Universal, and much more. Come see this home today and become a part of this lovely community!