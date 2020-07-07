All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:55 AM

8657 VISTA POINT COVE

8657 Vista Point Cove · No Longer Available
Location

8657 Vista Point Cove, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to your beautiful Dr. Phillips residence! This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2 bath home features an updated kitchen with granite, solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Split plan with a secluded spacious master suite offers a relaxing spa like bath, with double vanity, garden tub and a huge separate shower. Formal dining area as well as a separate breakfast nook. Spacious great room with fireplace and built ins overlook the beautiful pool and spa, all screen enclosed. The gorgeous neighborhood of Bay Vista Estates is quiet and features a private community boat ramp with access to the Sand Lake Chain of Lakes, as well as 2 lighted Tennis Courts, a Basketball Court and picnic area. Conveniently located minutes from some of Orlando's best shopping and dining, Disney, Universal, and much more. Come see this home today and become a part of this lovely community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8657 VISTA POINT COVE have any available units?
8657 VISTA POINT COVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8657 VISTA POINT COVE have?
Some of 8657 VISTA POINT COVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8657 VISTA POINT COVE currently offering any rent specials?
8657 VISTA POINT COVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8657 VISTA POINT COVE pet-friendly?
No, 8657 VISTA POINT COVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8657 VISTA POINT COVE offer parking?
Yes, 8657 VISTA POINT COVE offers parking.
Does 8657 VISTA POINT COVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8657 VISTA POINT COVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8657 VISTA POINT COVE have a pool?
Yes, 8657 VISTA POINT COVE has a pool.
Does 8657 VISTA POINT COVE have accessible units?
No, 8657 VISTA POINT COVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8657 VISTA POINT COVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8657 VISTA POINT COVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8657 VISTA POINT COVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8657 VISTA POINT COVE does not have units with air conditioning.
