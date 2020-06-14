All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD

8506 St. Marino Boulevard · (407) 704-0874
Location

8506 St. Marino Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location! Close to everything! Beautiful pool home in the award-winning, gated community of Vizcaya, in the heart of Dr. Phillips! Gorgeous Lake views from the living room, master bedroom, and pool area. 2 bedrooms and master downstairs and a huge 4th bedroom upstairs. Community features manned gated entrance, A state-of-the-art clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center, and community pool. Short distance to restaurant row, easy access to I­4, schools, and attractions. Rent includes the pool and lawn care. Call to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have any available units?
8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
