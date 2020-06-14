8506 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Great location! Close to everything! Beautiful pool home in the award-winning, gated community of Vizcaya, in the heart of Dr. Phillips! Gorgeous Lake views from the living room, master bedroom, and pool area. 2 bedrooms and master downstairs and a huge 4th bedroom upstairs. Community features manned gated entrance, A state-of-the-art clubhouse, tennis courts, fitness center, and community pool. Short distance to restaurant row, easy access to I­4, schools, and attractions. Rent includes the pool and lawn care. Call to schedule your showing today!