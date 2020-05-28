8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD

Amenities
Welcome to this accommodating Mediterranean 2 story 4 bedroom 3 1/2 Single family pool home! Beautiful kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located on the first floor, with two walk-in closets, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered lanai, pool area and low maintenance backyard with no rear neighbors. There are three bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room. Located in Dr. Phillips, Vizcaya is a waterfront community with a clubhouse and fitness center. Walk to the nearby restaurants and shopping. See it today!