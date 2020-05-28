8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Welcome to this accommodating Mediterranean 2 story 4 bedroom 3 1/2 Single family pool home! Beautiful kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located on the first floor, with two walk-in closets, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered lanai, pool area and low maintenance backyard with no rear neighbors. There are three bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room. Located in Dr. Phillips, Vizcaya is a waterfront community with a clubhouse and fitness center. Walk to the nearby restaurants and shopping. See it today!