All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:48 PM

8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD

8417 St. Marino Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8417 St. Marino Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this accommodating Mediterranean 2 story 4 bedroom 3 1/2 Single family pool home! Beautiful kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances. The master suite is located on the first floor, with two walk-in closets, a whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered lanai, pool area and low maintenance backyard with no rear neighbors. There are three bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room. Located in Dr. Phillips, Vizcaya is a waterfront community with a clubhouse and fitness center. Walk to the nearby restaurants and shopping. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have any available units?
8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8417 SAINT MARINO BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Pet Friendly Places
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College