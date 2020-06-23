8265 TIVOLI DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

This is a beautiful, NEW REMODELED townhome. It is a bright and very spacious townhome in one of the most exclusive guard-gated community in Dr Phillips. This townhome has a generous drive way that provides off street parking for multiple guests.

The striking combination of 22 ft vaulted custom ceilings, gas fire place in the living and dining areas immediately sets this home apart. It has a master bedroom in the first floor, with a bay widow sitting area. It has porcelain tile all over the house, beautiful wood staircase with iron railing that leads to the loft where can be turned into a office, playroom or tv room and 2 bedrooms and 1 extra master bedroom with sitting area. Porch area with a extended wood deck, perfect for a barbacue. The “Vizcaya Lifestyle” provides you with access to the community’s pool, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts and fishing pier along with being walking distance to some of Orlando’s finest shopping, dining and nightlife and just a short drive to the areas major attractions and theme parks.