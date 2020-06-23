All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:11 AM

8265 TIVOLI DRIVE

8265 Tivoli Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8265 Tivoli Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a beautiful, NEW REMODELED townhome. It is a bright and very spacious townhome in one of the most exclusive guard-gated community in Dr Phillips. This townhome has a generous drive way that provides off street parking for multiple guests.
The striking combination of 22 ft vaulted custom ceilings, gas fire place in the living and dining areas immediately sets this home apart. It has a master bedroom in the first floor, with a bay widow sitting area. It has porcelain tile all over the house, beautiful wood staircase with iron railing that leads to the loft where can be turned into a office, playroom or tv room and 2 bedrooms and 1 extra master bedroom with sitting area. Porch area with a extended wood deck, perfect for a barbacue. The “Vizcaya Lifestyle” provides you with access to the community’s pool, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts and fishing pier along with being walking distance to some of Orlando’s finest shopping, dining and nightlife and just a short drive to the areas major attractions and theme parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE have any available units?
8265 TIVOLI DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE have?
Some of 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8265 TIVOLI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8265 TIVOLI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
