Doctor Phillips, FL
8219 LIVORNO DRIVE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

8219 LIVORNO DRIVE

8219 Livorno Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8219 Livorno Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This is 5 bedrooms 4 full bath pool home with over 3700 sq. ft. is located in the 24-hour guard gated neighborhood of Vizcaya. Centrally located in Dr. Philips area, walking distance from Orlando's famed Restaurant Row and minutes from all of the major attractions the location quite simply can't be beat. The kitchen features stunning granite countertops, a large center island, top of line stainless steel appliances and a spacious walk in pantry. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook up (washer & dryer is not included) The master suite offers a large bay window and an expansive master bath with walk in closets, double vanities, a separate shower, and a Jacuzzi tub for soaking away the stresses of a hard day. On the second floor you will find an additional master suite with full bath and walk in closet. Exterior features include an oversized 3 car garage, a large covered patio area and a private pool for those hot summer afternoons. Community amenities include multiple tennis courts, a tot lot, club house, and a community fitness center. Rent includes pool service and ground maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

