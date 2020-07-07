8219 LIVORNO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

This is 5 bedrooms 4 full bath pool home with over 3700 sq. ft. is located in the 24-hour guard gated neighborhood of Vizcaya. Centrally located in Dr. Philips area, walking distance from Orlando's famed Restaurant Row and minutes from all of the major attractions the location quite simply can't be beat. The kitchen features stunning granite countertops, a large center island, top of line stainless steel appliances and a spacious walk in pantry. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook up (washer & dryer is not included) The master suite offers a large bay window and an expansive master bath with walk in closets, double vanities, a separate shower, and a Jacuzzi tub for soaking away the stresses of a hard day. On the second floor you will find an additional master suite with full bath and walk in closet. Exterior features include an oversized 3 car garage, a large covered patio area and a private pool for those hot summer afternoons. Community amenities include multiple tennis courts, a tot lot, club house, and a community fitness center. Rent includes pool service and ground maintenance.