Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

8212 VIA VERONA

8212 Via Verona · No Longer Available
Location

8212 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2 story town home is located inside the guard-gated community of Vizcaya in Dr. Phillips, Orlando. We are minutes away from Universal Studios, Sea-World, Disney, I-4, shopping plazas and Sand Lake & I-drive restaurants. This neighborhood offers some of the most popular restaurants & retail store establishments, many of them are walking distance. On site amenities includes fitness center & swimming pool. This gorgeous home features 2 car garage and tiled roof. The main floor features: an open living area with kitchen, laundry room, and formal dining. The kitchen is fully furnished, few appliances are fairly new, with granite counter top, breakfast nook and pantry. There is a master suite & 2 additional bedrooms on second floor.--

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 VIA VERONA have any available units?
8212 VIA VERONA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8212 VIA VERONA have?
Some of 8212 VIA VERONA's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 VIA VERONA currently offering any rent specials?
8212 VIA VERONA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 VIA VERONA pet-friendly?
No, 8212 VIA VERONA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8212 VIA VERONA offer parking?
Yes, 8212 VIA VERONA offers parking.
Does 8212 VIA VERONA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8212 VIA VERONA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 VIA VERONA have a pool?
Yes, 8212 VIA VERONA has a pool.
Does 8212 VIA VERONA have accessible units?
No, 8212 VIA VERONA does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 VIA VERONA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 VIA VERONA has units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 VIA VERONA have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 VIA VERONA does not have units with air conditioning.

