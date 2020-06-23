8212 VIA VERONA

Amenities

This beautiful 2 story town home is located inside the guard-gated community of Vizcaya in Dr. Phillips, Orlando. We are minutes away from Universal Studios, Sea-World, Disney, I-4, shopping plazas and Sand Lake & I-drive restaurants. This neighborhood offers some of the most popular restaurants & retail store establishments, many of them are walking distance. On site amenities includes fitness center & swimming pool. This gorgeous home features 2 car garage and tiled roof. The main floor features: an open living area with kitchen, laundry room, and formal dining. The kitchen is fully furnished, few appliances are fairly new, with granite counter top, breakfast nook and pantry. There is a master suite & 2 additional bedrooms on second floor.--