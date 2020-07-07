All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8189 TERRAZA COURT

8189 Terraza Court · No Longer Available
Location

8189 Terraza Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, Location! Dr. Phillips area of Orlando. Less than 1 mile to Restaurant Row and Shops! This home boasts ALL TILE PLANK FLOORING throughout the home. Kitchen features STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, Under Mount Sink, PANTRY, Lazy Susan and Eat In Kitchen. Kitchen has easy access to lanai. OPEN CONCEPT VIEWS from Kitchen though the dining area to the living room. New AC system in 2019. REPLACEMENT WINDOWS 3 years ago. CROWN MOLDING in many rooms. CEILING FANS. CALIFORNIA CLOSETS in all bedrooms. SCREENED LANAI. GROUND MAINTENANCE (Mowing & Trimming included) and SPRINKLER SYSTEM is included. SPLIT FLOOR Plan: Master on one side of the home and two additional bedrooms on the other side. TWO CAR GARAGE. Credit Check for each adult applicant is mandatory. Landlord will provide website for credit check. 1st Month and Security deposited required. Washer and Dryer included. This home will rent quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8189 TERRAZA COURT have any available units?
8189 TERRAZA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8189 TERRAZA COURT have?
Some of 8189 TERRAZA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8189 TERRAZA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8189 TERRAZA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8189 TERRAZA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8189 TERRAZA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8189 TERRAZA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8189 TERRAZA COURT offers parking.
Does 8189 TERRAZA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8189 TERRAZA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8189 TERRAZA COURT have a pool?
No, 8189 TERRAZA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8189 TERRAZA COURT have accessible units?
No, 8189 TERRAZA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8189 TERRAZA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8189 TERRAZA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8189 TERRAZA COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8189 TERRAZA COURT has units with air conditioning.

