8189 TERRAZA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, Location! Dr. Phillips area of Orlando. Less than 1 mile to Restaurant Row and Shops! This home boasts ALL TILE PLANK FLOORING throughout the home. Kitchen features STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, Under Mount Sink, PANTRY, Lazy Susan and Eat In Kitchen. Kitchen has easy access to lanai. OPEN CONCEPT VIEWS from Kitchen though the dining area to the living room. New AC system in 2019. REPLACEMENT WINDOWS 3 years ago. CROWN MOLDING in many rooms. CEILING FANS. CALIFORNIA CLOSETS in all bedrooms. SCREENED LANAI. GROUND MAINTENANCE (Mowing & Trimming included) and SPRINKLER SYSTEM is included. SPLIT FLOOR Plan: Master on one side of the home and two additional bedrooms on the other side. TWO CAR GARAGE. Credit Check for each adult applicant is mandatory. Landlord will provide website for credit check. 1st Month and Security deposited required. Washer and Dryer included. This home will rent quickly!