All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE

8154 Lake Serene Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8154 Lake Serene Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
FOR RENT OR SALE. Rent includes lawn, pool care, taxes and HOA. Deposit $3500, must have good credit and background. House for rent and for sale. Available November 1, 2019. Approx. $60,000 spent in remodeling. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN A 24 HR. GATED AND GUARDED COMMUNITY. NEWER FLOORING WITH NEWER PORCELAIN TILE AND WOOD FLOORS IN THE BEDROOMS. COMPLETE NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TILE BACKSPLASH, CUSTOM CABINETS, NEWER BOSCH APPLIANCES, NEWER SINK WITH HANSGROHE FAUCET, QUALITY HARDWARE ON CABINETS, UPGRADED BATHROOMS WITH NEWER FAUCETS AND GRANITE VANITY. TINTED BACK WINDOWS AND DOOR OFF FAMILY ROOM. NEWER BOSCH WASHER AND DRYER. FRONT & BACK CAMERAS. High Speed internet service available. Fiber optic cable installed. Allow up to 1,000 MBPS if requires AT&T service. Monthly charges varies according to the subscriber plan. ILLUMINATED POOL, NEW POOL SCREEN. WATER FOUNTAIN. High ceiling, spacious family room overlooking pool, great for entertaining. Spacious Yard with Fruit Trees. RESTAURANTS, LIBRARY, BOOK STORES, SCHOOLS WITHIN 2 MILES. 20 min. to International Airport, Disney World and EPCOT, 5-10 min. to Universal Studios, Sea World, and shopping mall. BEST LOCATION IN DR. PHILLIPS AREA. PHILLIPS LANDING SUB-DIVISION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE have any available units?
8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE have?
Some of 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedroom Apartments
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsDoctor Phillips Pet Friendly Apartments
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College