8154 LAKE SERENE DRIVE

FOR RENT OR SALE. Rent includes lawn, pool care, taxes and HOA. Deposit $3500, must have good credit and background. House for rent and for sale. Available November 1, 2019. Approx. $60,000 spent in remodeling. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN A 24 HR. GATED AND GUARDED COMMUNITY. NEWER FLOORING WITH NEWER PORCELAIN TILE AND WOOD FLOORS IN THE BEDROOMS. COMPLETE NEWER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TILE BACKSPLASH, CUSTOM CABINETS, NEWER BOSCH APPLIANCES, NEWER SINK WITH HANSGROHE FAUCET, QUALITY HARDWARE ON CABINETS, UPGRADED BATHROOMS WITH NEWER FAUCETS AND GRANITE VANITY. TINTED BACK WINDOWS AND DOOR OFF FAMILY ROOM. NEWER BOSCH WASHER AND DRYER. FRONT & BACK CAMERAS. High Speed internet service available. Fiber optic cable installed. Allow up to 1,000 MBPS if requires AT&T service. Monthly charges varies according to the subscriber plan. ILLUMINATED POOL, NEW POOL SCREEN. WATER FOUNTAIN. High ceiling, spacious family room overlooking pool, great for entertaining. Spacious Yard with Fruit Trees. RESTAURANTS, LIBRARY, BOOK STORES, SCHOOLS WITHIN 2 MILES. 20 min. to International Airport, Disney World and EPCOT, 5-10 min. to Universal Studios, Sea World, and shopping mall. BEST LOCATION IN DR. PHILLIPS AREA. PHILLIPS LANDING SUB-DIVISION.