7938 VERSILIA DR

Fully Furnished Custom Vizcaya Estate Home - Situated on a DOUBLE LOT with almost 100 FT of lake frontage! FULLY REMODELED, and with TWO RECENT EXPANSIONS, this 3-story home features 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath, and two 2-car garages. Upon entering the home you are greeted by soaring ceilings and rich hardwood floors with an accent design at the base of the winding staircase. Take in panoramic lake views in nearly every room of the house, including 3 levels of outdoor living space. The lower level is an entertainer’s paradise with an infinity-edge swimming pool, putting green, bonus room with a wet bar, gym, and home theater. The main floor features the master suite with a large picture window overlooking the lake, an executive suite, home homes, formal living room, and dining room, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that opens up to the family room with a stone fireplace and custom built-ins. The top floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open bonus loft space. Move with ease from one level to the next with your own elevator. Enjoy watching Sea World fireworks nightly from the comfort of your own backyard! Conveniently located just off Sand Lake Road in close proximity to Restaurant Row, I-Drive, theme parks, and easy access to major highways.