Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
7938 VERSILIA DR
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

7938 VERSILIA DR

7938 Versilia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7938 Versilia Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
media room
Fully Furnished Custom Vizcaya Estate Home - Situated on a DOUBLE LOT with almost 100 FT of lake frontage! FULLY REMODELED, and with TWO RECENT EXPANSIONS, this 3-story home features 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath, and two 2-car garages. Upon entering the home you are greeted by soaring ceilings and rich hardwood floors with an accent design at the base of the winding staircase. Take in panoramic lake views in nearly every room of the house, including 3 levels of outdoor living space. The lower level is an entertainer’s paradise with an infinity-edge swimming pool, putting green, bonus room with a wet bar, gym, and home theater. The main floor features the master suite with a large picture window overlooking the lake, an executive suite, home homes, formal living room, and dining room, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances that opens up to the family room with a stone fireplace and custom built-ins. The top floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an open bonus loft space. Move with ease from one level to the next with your own elevator. Enjoy watching Sea World fireworks nightly from the comfort of your own backyard! Conveniently located just off Sand Lake Road in close proximity to Restaurant Row, I-Drive, theme parks, and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7938 VERSILIA DR have any available units?
7938 VERSILIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7938 VERSILIA DR have?
Some of 7938 VERSILIA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7938 VERSILIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
7938 VERSILIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7938 VERSILIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 7938 VERSILIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7938 VERSILIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 7938 VERSILIA DR offers parking.
Does 7938 VERSILIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7938 VERSILIA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7938 VERSILIA DR have a pool?
Yes, 7938 VERSILIA DR has a pool.
Does 7938 VERSILIA DR have accessible units?
No, 7938 VERSILIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7938 VERSILIA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7938 VERSILIA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7938 VERSILIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7938 VERSILIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

