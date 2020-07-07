7922 VERSILIA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room

LAKE FRONT/ACCESS, FULLY FURNISHED, estate home located in the guard gated community of Vizcaya for lease PRICE REDUCED.. Three story luxury lake front living in the heart of Dr. Phillips. 5 bedroom 5 & 1/2 baths, formal living area, formal dining area, large kitchen that over looks the family area complete with double sided gas fire place, theater room, billiards, office, many bonus areas. Stroll out to the pool/spa or out to the dock. The views are stunning with daily sun sets and regular fireworks from the nearby parks. This property is truly a step above so call today for a tour because this piece of heaven will not last long.