All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
7922 VERSILIA DRIVE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

7922 VERSILIA DRIVE

7922 Versilia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7922 Versilia Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
LAKE FRONT/ACCESS, FULLY FURNISHED, estate home located in the guard gated community of Vizcaya for lease PRICE REDUCED.. Three story luxury lake front living in the heart of Dr. Phillips. 5 bedroom 5 & 1/2 baths, formal living area, formal dining area, large kitchen that over looks the family area complete with double sided gas fire place, theater room, billiards, office, many bonus areas. Stroll out to the pool/spa or out to the dock. The views are stunning with daily sun sets and regular fireworks from the nearby parks. This property is truly a step above so call today for a tour because this piece of heaven will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE have any available units?
7922 VERSILIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE have?
Some of 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7922 VERSILIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7922 VERSILIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedroom Apartments
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsDoctor Phillips Pet Friendly Apartments
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College