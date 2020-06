Amenities

Gated Community of Sandpointe Townhouses. Two story with Three Bedrooms, Three Baths plus den, One bedroom and bath on first floor. Formal dining room and living area. Kitchen with breakfast nook, glass door to courtyard. Two car garage with storage cabinets, laundry hook up plus sink. Laminate and tile flooring. Amenities include heated pool, fitness room and tennis courts. Convenient access to the Market Place, Trader Joe's, I-4, shopping and Attractions.