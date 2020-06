Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

Great 3/2 split plan condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips, 2nd story unit, no rear neighbors, vaulted ceilings, renovated Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook. The Sanctuary at Bay Hill is a great gated community that offers pool, fitness center, tennis court, basketball court, and playgrounds. Walking distance to shops, supermarkets, restaurant row and best of all next door to YMCA. Hurry up this rental won't last.