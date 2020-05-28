7760 HARLIE STREET

Amenities

Dr Phillips newly renovated 3 bedroom townhouse with spacious 2 car garage. Kitchen updated with recessed lighting, brand new stainless appliances, granite counters and stone backsplash. 1st floor has tiled flooring. New interior paint and knockdown ceiling installed throughout interior. Beautiful vaulted ceiling and fireplace in formal living room. Large screened porch overlooks a green space and community pool is just a short stroll away. HOA covers roof maintenance, sprinklers, community pool, exterior pest service and general yard maintenance. Walk to Dr Phillips Elementary, library, YMCA and Dr Phillips Marketplace. A wonderful location. Tenant background screening is required. No pets and non smokers only.