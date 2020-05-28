All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7760 HARLIE STREET
7760 HARLIE STREET

7760 Harlie Street · No Longer Available
Location

7760 Harlie Street, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Dr Phillips newly renovated 3 bedroom townhouse with spacious 2 car garage. Kitchen updated with recessed lighting, brand new stainless appliances, granite counters and stone backsplash. 1st floor has tiled flooring. New interior paint and knockdown ceiling installed throughout interior. Beautiful vaulted ceiling and fireplace in formal living room. Large screened porch overlooks a green space and community pool is just a short stroll away. HOA covers roof maintenance, sprinklers, community pool, exterior pest service and general yard maintenance. Walk to Dr Phillips Elementary, library, YMCA and Dr Phillips Marketplace. A wonderful location. Tenant background screening is required. No pets and non smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7760 HARLIE STREET have any available units?
7760 HARLIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7760 HARLIE STREET have?
Some of 7760 HARLIE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7760 HARLIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7760 HARLIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7760 HARLIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7760 HARLIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7760 HARLIE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7760 HARLIE STREET offers parking.
Does 7760 HARLIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7760 HARLIE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7760 HARLIE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7760 HARLIE STREET has a pool.
Does 7760 HARLIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7760 HARLIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7760 HARLIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7760 HARLIE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7760 HARLIE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7760 HARLIE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
