Beautiful gated townhome community in the heart of Dr Phillips. Recently Renovated and Ready *Gated Community *Townhome in the Heart of Dr. Phillips *Featuring Large Eat-in Kitchen - Spacious Downstairs Living Area with Covered Screened Patio and 2 car attached Garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs - move in ready condition. Home is right by second entrance to community and walking distance to all the fine shops and dining on Sand Lake Rd. Community Pool Tennis Courts and Clubhouse Close to I-4.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have any available units?
7743 WINDBREAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have?
Some of 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7743 WINDBREAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.