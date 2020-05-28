All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

7743 WINDBREAK ROAD

7743 Windbreak Road · No Longer Available
Location

7743 Windbreak Road, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful gated townhome community in the heart of Dr Phillips. Recently Renovated and Ready *Gated Community *Townhome in the Heart of Dr. Phillips *Featuring Large Eat-in Kitchen - Spacious Downstairs Living Area with Covered Screened Patio and 2 car attached Garage. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs - move in ready condition. Home is right by second entrance to community and walking distance to all the fine shops and dining on Sand Lake Rd. Community Pool Tennis Courts and Clubhouse Close to I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have any available units?
7743 WINDBREAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have?
Some of 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7743 WINDBREAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD offers parking.
Does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD has a pool.
Does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7743 WINDBREAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
