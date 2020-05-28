7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautifully upgraded ground floor condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips! The gated community of Sanctuary at Bay Hill is in one of the best locations in town, walk/bike to great schools, YMCA, shops and dining on Restaurant Row. This ground floor unit features upgraded bright kitchen with spacious stone countertops, wood-look tiles, custom master bath with barn door and additional closet space. Front courtyard/porch has a plenty of space for a bistro set. Oversized one car garage has extra storage space. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, playground and basketball court.