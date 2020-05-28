All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

7711 Sugar Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7711 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded ground floor condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips! The gated community of Sanctuary at Bay Hill is in one of the best locations in town, walk/bike to great schools, YMCA, shops and dining on Restaurant Row. This ground floor unit features upgraded bright kitchen with spacious stone countertops, wood-look tiles, custom master bath with barn door and additional closet space. Front courtyard/porch has a plenty of space for a bistro set. Oversized one car garage has extra storage space. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, playground and basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have any available units?
7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7711 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

