Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/T38XBBP5ABM



Check out this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath rental property in the gated community of The Sanctuary Bay Hill in Dr. Phillips.

The 2nd floor offers a much higher ceiling than the 1st floor and this particular one has a pretty balcony view with no neighbors seeing you.

This place had been rented out to one same tenant for over 3 years.

Move-in is available: June 1st, 2020!