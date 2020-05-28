All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
Last updated September 9 2019

7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

7629 Sugar Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7629 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1st floor condo at Sanctuary Bay Hill Gated Community in Doctor Phillips! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with garage, RENT INCLUDES WATER & SEWER! updated kitchen with Granite counter tops, nice breakfast counter, spacious open floor plan, screened porch with tiled floor and all appliances. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW AIR CONDITIONING UNIT WILL BE INSTALLED BY AUGUST 23RD. Sanctuary amenities include beautiful community pool, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts and playground. This property is walking distance to YMCA and conveniently near nice restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods and I-4 exit. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have any available units?
7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
