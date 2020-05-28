7629 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 1st floor condo at Sanctuary Bay Hill Gated Community in Doctor Phillips! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with garage, RENT INCLUDES WATER & SEWER! updated kitchen with Granite counter tops, nice breakfast counter, spacious open floor plan, screened porch with tiled floor and all appliances. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW AIR CONDITIONING UNIT WILL BE INSTALLED BY AUGUST 23RD. Sanctuary amenities include beautiful community pool, fitness center, tennis & basketball courts and playground. This property is walking distance to YMCA and conveniently near nice restaurants, shopping, Whole Foods and I-4 exit. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! CALL TODAY!