7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE

Amenities
Will rent furnished or unfurnished. Dr. Phillips/Bayhill townhome located in highly sought after Sandpointe gated community. Walk to Trader Joe’s and restaurant Row. Short drive to Disney, Universal studios and Sea World. Private courtyard entrance. Fresh paint throughout. Professionally cleaned. Skylights and high ceilings. Enclosed patio to use as additional room with hurricane/safety shutters. Resort amenities include community swimming pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard and clubhouse with fitness room. Near I-4 and Orlando international airport.