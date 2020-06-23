All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE

7614 Chapelhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7614 Chapelhill Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Will rent furnished or unfurnished. Dr. Phillips/Bayhill townhome located in highly sought after Sandpointe gated community. Walk to Trader Joe’s and restaurant Row. Short drive to Disney, Universal studios and Sea World. Private courtyard entrance. Fresh paint throughout. Professionally cleaned. Skylights and high ceilings. Enclosed patio to use as additional room with hurricane/safety shutters. Resort amenities include community swimming pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard and clubhouse with fitness room. Near I-4 and Orlando international airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE have any available units?
7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7614 CHAPELHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

