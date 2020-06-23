All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT

7445 Somerset Shores Court · No Longer Available
Location

7445 Somerset Shores Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WOW, outstanding LAKE FRONT/ACESS Townhome in the heart of Dr. Phillips for lease located in the very desirable community of "Somerset Shores". This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath property has been completely upgraded, custom kitchen wood cabinets, granite counter tops/back splash, stainless appliances, custom kitchen nook, bathrooms are just stunning as well with truly custom features. Cooking in this kitchen will truly be a dream, relax in the family room next to the fire, or out on the patio to enjoy the lake views. Retire to the master suite & bath which is appointed more like a 5 Star Resort. Two more beautiful bedrooms and bath upstairs, attached two car garage but who needs to drive when you are only a very short walk to the famous Restaurant Row on Sandlake Road. There is much, much more here so contact me today to schedule a tour, can be leased furnished or unfurnished, but very sorry NO PETS please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT have any available units?
7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT have?
Some of 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT offers parking.
Does 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT have a pool?
No, 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT have accessible units?
No, 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
