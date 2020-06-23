7445 SOMERSET SHORES COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WOW, outstanding LAKE FRONT/ACESS Townhome in the heart of Dr. Phillips for lease located in the very desirable community of "Somerset Shores". This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath property has been completely upgraded, custom kitchen wood cabinets, granite counter tops/back splash, stainless appliances, custom kitchen nook, bathrooms are just stunning as well with truly custom features. Cooking in this kitchen will truly be a dream, relax in the family room next to the fire, or out on the patio to enjoy the lake views. Retire to the master suite & bath which is appointed more like a 5 Star Resort. Two more beautiful bedrooms and bath upstairs, attached two car garage but who needs to drive when you are only a very short walk to the famous Restaurant Row on Sandlake Road. There is much, much more here so contact me today to schedule a tour, can be leased furnished or unfurnished, but very sorry NO PETS please.