7440 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and cozy condo on the first floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 1 attached car garage, located in a Gated community of Dr. Phillips with tile roof, called: Sanctuary at Bay Hill. The unit has tile in wet areas and new laminate flooring in the bedrooms and family/dining room combo; new water heater; new plumbing, A/C Unit was replaced in 2015; washer and dryer on site. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances and has granite counter tops, beautifully paired with wood cabinets. There is also eating space area in the kitchen. Conveniently located in the Dr. Phillips area, minutes from A rated schools, the YMCA, Barnes & Noble, local attractions, shopping and “Restaurant Row” dining and within close proximity to major highways & shopping centers.Set up your appointment to preview this home TODAY!