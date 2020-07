Amenities

7427 Sugar Bend Drive - 7427 SBD Available 09/07/19 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN DR. PHILLIPS - Located within walking distance to an A rated elementary school, and zoned for the best Middle and High Schools in the area. All A's, all the time. The community is also walking distance to the YMCA! You really cannot beat this location.. 2 minutes from Universal, and 1 minute from Restaurant Row!!!! Absolutely amazing!!!!



Text Jeanine 407-506-6572 for viewing!



(RLNE4197585)