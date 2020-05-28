7316 DELLA DRIVE

Amenities

In the heart of Dr. Phillips yet just off the beaten path of Restaurant Row and the tourist corridor you’ll find this completely renovated single story condo nestled within a peaceful setting of mature trees. Features 20" terracotta tiles throughout, vaulted ceilings with glass skylights in living room and lanai, contemporary lighting, california closets, custom wet bar and wood burning stove in living room and screened-in lanai with brick pavers that overlook a lawn well maintained by the HOA. The kitchen with bar seating and breakfast nook features stainless steel appliances, granite counters with slate backsplash and water filtration system located under the graphite sink. Master bath includes separate mirrored vanities, oversized tub and stand-up shower. New roof in 2016 and new water heater in 2017. Short walk to the private gated community swimming pool, Orlando Health Medical Pavilion, HarborChase Senior Center, Southwest Library, Publix, Stein Mart, Keke's Breakfast Cafe, YMCA and A-rated elementary school. 3 miles from Universal Studios, 3 miles from iDrive 360 and Pointe Orlando on International Drive and 7 miles from Disney Springs.