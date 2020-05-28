All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7316 DELLA DRIVE

7316 Della Drive
Location

7316 Della Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
In the heart of Dr. Phillips yet just off the beaten path of Restaurant Row and the tourist corridor you’ll find this completely renovated single story condo nestled within a peaceful setting of mature trees. Features 20" terracotta tiles throughout, vaulted ceilings with glass skylights in living room and lanai, contemporary lighting, california closets, custom wet bar and wood burning stove in living room and screened-in lanai with brick pavers that overlook a lawn well maintained by the HOA. The kitchen with bar seating and breakfast nook features stainless steel appliances, granite counters with slate backsplash and water filtration system located under the graphite sink. Master bath includes separate mirrored vanities, oversized tub and stand-up shower. New roof in 2016 and new water heater in 2017. Short walk to the private gated community swimming pool, Orlando Health Medical Pavilion, HarborChase Senior Center, Southwest Library, Publix, Stein Mart, Keke's Breakfast Cafe, YMCA and A-rated elementary school. 3 miles from Universal Studios, 3 miles from iDrive 360 and Pointe Orlando on International Drive and 7 miles from Disney Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 DELLA DRIVE have any available units?
7316 DELLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7316 DELLA DRIVE have?
Some of 7316 DELLA DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 DELLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7316 DELLA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 DELLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7316 DELLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7316 DELLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7316 DELLA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7316 DELLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 DELLA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 DELLA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7316 DELLA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7316 DELLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7316 DELLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 DELLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7316 DELLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7316 DELLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7316 DELLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
