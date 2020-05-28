All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD

7245 Dr. Phillips Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7245 Dr. Phillips Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This town home has it all… great location, spacious rooms and beautiful landscaping! Walk to outstanding restaurants and shopping. Enroll in classes at the impressive Dr. Phillips’ YMCA. Drive to attractions and I-4 in minutes. First floor has a large kitchen with solid wood cabinets and stone counter tops. Off the kitchen, a plant lover will delight in a small, private atrium. The living room has travertine floors, wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Enjoy evening breezes on the screened porch overlooking a green common area. Upstairs is a second bedroom and bath with excellent closet space. A loft area, with closet, could serve as a home office or guest room. You won’t want to miss out on this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD have any available units?
7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
