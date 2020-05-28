7245 DR PHILLIPS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This town home has it all… great location, spacious rooms and beautiful landscaping! Walk to outstanding restaurants and shopping. Enroll in classes at the impressive Dr. Phillips’ YMCA. Drive to attractions and I-4 in minutes. First floor has a large kitchen with solid wood cabinets and stone counter tops. Off the kitchen, a plant lover will delight in a small, private atrium. The living room has travertine floors, wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Enjoy evening breezes on the screened porch overlooking a green common area. Upstairs is a second bedroom and bath with excellent closet space. A loft area, with closet, could serve as a home office or guest room. You won’t want to miss out on this property!