7242 Woodville Crescent Available 02/01/20 Orange Tree Golf Community - Four Bed, Two Bath Home - Available 02/01/2020. Large 4 bedroom home with over 2,400 sq. ft. Wood and carpet floored bedrooms. Stone counters in bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with his/hers vanity, tub and shower. Living, family and dining rooms. Spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and white cabinets. Breakfast room or office space next to kitchen. Workshop in garage. Community features beautiful Golf course and a rec center with gym, tennis courts, racquetball courts, beach volleyball and pool. Lawn care included.



Rental requirements:

- Monthly household income 3x the rent amount

- Credit score of at least 600

- History of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years

- No previous evictions

- No pending bankruptcies

- No cats. Two dog limit. $500 pet deposit per dog. No aggressive dog breeds.



