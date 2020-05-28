All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

7242 Woodville Crescent

Location

7242 Woodville Crescent, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
7242 Woodville Crescent Available 02/01/20 Orange Tree Golf Community - Four Bed, Two Bath Home - Available 02/01/2020. Large 4 bedroom home with over 2,400 sq. ft. Wood and carpet floored bedrooms. Stone counters in bathrooms. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom with his/hers vanity, tub and shower. Living, family and dining rooms. Spectacular kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and white cabinets. Breakfast room or office space next to kitchen. Workshop in garage. Community features beautiful Golf course and a rec center with gym, tennis courts, racquetball courts, beach volleyball and pool. Lawn care included.

Rental requirements:
- Monthly household income 3x the rent amount
- Credit score of at least 600
- History of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years
- No previous evictions
- No pending bankruptcies
- No cats. Two dog limit. $500 pet deposit per dog. No aggressive dog breeds.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5316967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7242 Woodville Crescent have any available units?
7242 Woodville Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7242 Woodville Crescent have?
Some of 7242 Woodville Crescent's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7242 Woodville Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
7242 Woodville Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7242 Woodville Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 7242 Woodville Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 7242 Woodville Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 7242 Woodville Crescent offers parking.
Does 7242 Woodville Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7242 Woodville Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7242 Woodville Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 7242 Woodville Crescent has a pool.
Does 7242 Woodville Crescent have accessible units?
No, 7242 Woodville Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 7242 Woodville Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 7242 Woodville Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7242 Woodville Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 7242 Woodville Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
