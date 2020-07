Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This charming Dr. Phillips property is located in the community of "Bay Ridge". Ideal location just off Sandlake Road and Across the street from Bay Hill. The property has fresh paint inside and out, single floor, large master bedroom, fireplace, and the community pool is across the street, and many other amenities, contact me today for a tour.