6311 ORANGE COVE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location!! This fantastic Dr Phillip's home has been fully remodeled and is ready to go!! From the minute you walk through the door you will be impressed. The home has a great open plan formal living/dining area which opens out to the enclosed patio area, perfect for those Florida evenings! The new modern transitional kitchen comes complete with new appliances and granite counter tops. Just off the kitchen is a gorgeous breakfast room which overlooks the backyard. The whole house had new flooring with hardwood and carpet in bedrooms. The master bathroom is a must see. The floor plan is very flexible with 3 bedrooms, but this could easily be made into 4 or even 5 bedrooms (subject to planning) if your family requires it. The lot is very large with a fenced in backyard with great sized pool, perfect for family fun! Houses like this do not come along every day, so get in contact and come see it today as it won't last long!