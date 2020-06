Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Very Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath house on quite street with lake view in Dr Phillips. This home has remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar and new stainless steel appliances, new laminate floors throughout, and newly textured ceilings. Within walking distance to YMCA of Dr Phillips and Dr. Phillips Elementary. Close to restaurant row, entertainment and shopping PLEASE NOTE - PETS ARE NOT ACCEPTED AT THIS PROPERTY ***FOR ZILLOW AND OTHER 3RD PARTY VIEWERS - THIS PROPERTY MAY BE SEEN ONLY BY APPOINTMENT.****