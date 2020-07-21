10401 Pointview Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

You'll love this impeccable and gorgeous home. This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom beautiful home offers a spacious family and dining room combo, spectacular kitchen and a cozy backyard perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy a sleek upgraded kitchen including modern counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an island great for cooking and entertaining. You will find a large master suite, walk-in closets, 4 comfortable bedrooms and an open loft perfect for TV/media room. It is conveniently located close to everything, the center of town, schools, shopping, and highway access. Are you ready to see this lovingly maintained home? Come and take a look at this special move-in ready home! Call today for more information! Leonardo (407) 516-9803.