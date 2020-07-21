10401 Pointview Court

Amenities
You'll love this impeccable and gorgeous home. This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom beautiful home offers a spacious family and dining room combo, spectacular kitchen and a cozy backyard perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy a sleek upgraded kitchen including modern counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and an island great for cooking and entertaining. You will find a large master suite, walk-in closets, 4 comfortable bedrooms and an open loft perfect for TV/media room. It is conveniently located close to everything, the center of town, schools, shopping, and highway access. Are you ready to see this lovingly maintained home? Come and take a look at this special move-in ready home! Call today for more information! Leonardo (407) 516-9803.