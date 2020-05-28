All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Doctor Phillips, FL
10009 N Fulton Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:40 AM

10009 N Fulton Ct

10009 North Fulton Court · No Longer Available
Location

10009 North Fulton Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
dog park
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
volleyball court
This stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath residence boasting soaring ceilings is located in the sought-after community of Sand Lake Point in Dr. Phillips. The Tree-lined streets lead you to where this home is located. Home has luxurious tile throughout except for Bedrooms that have plush carpeting. Relax outside in the screened-in patio and take a dip in the pool from inside the screened in pool enclosure. Home features an extended driveway and an oversized lot, enjoy lake access to Sand Lake Chain of Lakes (4 pristine lakes.) Sand Lake Point offers many amenities to community residents such as: Clubhouse, Private boat dock and ramp on Big Sand Lake. Dr. Phillips Community Park features state of the art playground and splash ground, Dog Park, soccer, baseball fields, beach volleyball court and basketball court. You're minutes away from a top rated YMCA, restaurant row, the Orlando-Eye, shopping and much more. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 N Fulton Ct have any available units?
10009 N Fulton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 10009 N Fulton Ct have?
Some of 10009 N Fulton Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 N Fulton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10009 N Fulton Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 N Fulton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10009 N Fulton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10009 N Fulton Ct offer parking?
No, 10009 N Fulton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10009 N Fulton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10009 N Fulton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 N Fulton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10009 N Fulton Ct has a pool.
Does 10009 N Fulton Ct have accessible units?
No, 10009 N Fulton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 N Fulton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10009 N Fulton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10009 N Fulton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10009 N Fulton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
