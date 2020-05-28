10009 N Fulton Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool dog park playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park playground pool volleyball court

This stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bath residence boasting soaring ceilings is located in the sought-after community of Sand Lake Point in Dr. Phillips. The Tree-lined streets lead you to where this home is located. Home has luxurious tile throughout except for Bedrooms that have plush carpeting. Relax outside in the screened-in patio and take a dip in the pool from inside the screened in pool enclosure. Home features an extended driveway and an oversized lot, enjoy lake access to Sand Lake Chain of Lakes (4 pristine lakes.) Sand Lake Point offers many amenities to community residents such as: Clubhouse, Private boat dock and ramp on Big Sand Lake. Dr. Phillips Community Park features state of the art playground and splash ground, Dog Park, soccer, baseball fields, beach volleyball court and basketball court. You're minutes away from a top rated YMCA, restaurant row, the Orlando-Eye, shopping and much more. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.