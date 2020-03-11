All apartments in Deltona
967 S Dean Circle
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

967 S Dean Circle

967 South Dean Circle · No Longer Available
Location

967 South Dean Circle, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
967 S Dean Circle Available 03/15/20 4/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,450/mo - ***COMING SOON***

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Security Deposit, and Last Month's Rent are required at lease signing.

We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!

YEAR BUILT:1987
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: Yes
WASHER / DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: All Tile
FENCED YARD: No

POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: septic
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Sunrise
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Heritage
-HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans, On Lake Theresa

(RLNE5587699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

