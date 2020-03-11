Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

967 S Dean Circle Available 03/15/20 4/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,450/mo - ***COMING SOON***



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Security Deposit, and Last Month's Rent are required at lease signing.



We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!



YEAR BUILT:1987

SCREEN PORCH: No

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: Yes

WASHER / DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: All Tile

FENCED YARD: No



POWER COMPANY: FPL

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: septic

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: Sunrise

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Heritage

-HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge

AIR CONDITIONING: central

HEATING: central

OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans, On Lake Theresa



(RLNE5587699)