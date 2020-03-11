Amenities
967 S Dean Circle Available 03/15/20 4/2 For Rent in Deltona for $1,450/mo - ***COMING SOON***
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Security Deposit, and Last Month's Rent are required at lease signing.
We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!
YEAR BUILT:1987
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: Yes
WASHER / DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: All Tile
FENCED YARD: No
POWER COMPANY: FPL
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: septic
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Sunrise
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Heritage
-HIGH SCHOOL: Pine Ridge
AIR CONDITIONING: central
HEATING: central
OTHER FEATURES: ceiling fans, On Lake Theresa
(RLNE5587699)