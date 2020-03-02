All apartments in Deltona
3108 DUDLEY DRIVE

3108 Dudley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Dudley Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has plenty of outdoor living space for entertaining! This home features an open floor plan and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has coordinating appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. This home also includes a garage, a covered porch, and an outdoor patio to enjoy the outdoors. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE have any available units?
3108 DUDLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3108 DUDLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 DUDLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

