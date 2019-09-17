3095 Branchville Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8978fe1086 ---- VR - Your future home awaits. Available very soon! Complete interior renovation. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, with a split floor plan. Property features brand new tile flooring throughout, for easy maintenance and upkeep. Full interior, neutral paint, branch new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and appliances too! Renovated master bathroom as well. There is an open living room, eat-in kitchen with bay window and breakfast bar, and a large yard with some fruit trees!! Convenient location with easy access to I-4 highway!! This property will not last long. Submit your applications today!! **Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date. Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply: Application Fee $65 per adult Administration Fee $195 Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.