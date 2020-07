Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bd/2 Ba House in Deltona, Florida! This home has a large open kitchen with island, formal living, formal dining, family room and eat in kitchen. It also has w/d hook ups, a 2 car garage and tile and laminate flooring throughout. Big Master bedroom with his/hers closets & garden tub. Located close to !-4 and local shopping and dining!