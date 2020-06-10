All apartments in Deltona
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:14 AM

2940 Beal Street

2940 Beal Street · (407) 602-1029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2940 Beal Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Florida living at its finest, every detail in this home has been carefully planned with elegance and functionality in mind. ENERGY-EFFICIENT home boasts a gorgeous kitchen with 42 inch "SHAKER" CABINETRY with SOFT CLOSE HINGES, striking QUARTZ countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, RECESSED LIGHTING, an EXTENDED ISLAND with sink and plenty of space.

ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .CONTACT:

(407) 373- 4366 Property: (407) 602-1029 Property: #1967652877 for instructions.

For application questions text/call/email: Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS

CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY

NO LANDLORD DEBT

NO UTILITY DEBT

MINIMUN CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($4,800).

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Beal Street have any available units?
2940 Beal Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2940 Beal Street currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Beal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Beal Street pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Beal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2940 Beal Street offer parking?
No, 2940 Beal Street does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Beal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Beal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Beal Street have a pool?
No, 2940 Beal Street does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Beal Street have accessible units?
No, 2940 Beal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Beal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Beal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Beal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Beal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
