2737 East Dorchester Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



You’ll loving living in this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Deltona! The entryway welcomes you into the spacious Living Room, which boasts the gorgeous flooring and high ceilings you’ll find throughout the home. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertop, and wooden cabinets. Seamlessly connected to the kitchen is the Dining Room, which features a sliding glass door that introduces plenty of natural light into the home and provide access to the deck and fenced-in backyard. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and walk-in closet.



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.