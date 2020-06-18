All apartments in Deltona
Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

2737 East Dorchester Drive

2737 East Dorchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2737 East Dorchester Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

You’ll loving living in this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Deltona! The entryway welcomes you into the spacious Living Room, which boasts the gorgeous flooring and high ceilings you’ll find throughout the home. The updated kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, granite countertop, and wooden cabinets. Seamlessly connected to the kitchen is the Dining Room, which features a sliding glass door that introduces plenty of natural light into the home and provide access to the deck and fenced-in backyard. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and walk-in closet.

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and 2 Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 East Dorchester Drive have any available units?
2737 East Dorchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2737 East Dorchester Drive have?
Some of 2737 East Dorchester Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 East Dorchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2737 East Dorchester Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 East Dorchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 East Dorchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2737 East Dorchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2737 East Dorchester Drive does offer parking.
Does 2737 East Dorchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 East Dorchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 East Dorchester Drive have a pool?
No, 2737 East Dorchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2737 East Dorchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 2737 East Dorchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 East Dorchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 East Dorchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 East Dorchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 East Dorchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
