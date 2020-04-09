1719 Haverhill Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Great 2 bed 1 bath house near schools and shopping OPEN HOUSE FRI APRIL 10th 2:45-3:45PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.



Come check out our open house on Friday April 10th from 2:45-3:45pm!



This is a great 2 bedroom 1 bath house with an updated kitchen, ceramic floors, with a sprawling back yard and a carport. This home has a newer central AC Close to a few different schools and a 10 min drive to I4 and shopping. In demand and in a great location, centrally located in-between Daytona and Orlando.



The cost to move in is $925 first month and $925 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non- refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



