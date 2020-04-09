All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1719 Haverhill Dr

1719 Haverhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Haverhill Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great 2 bed 1 bath house near schools and shopping OPEN HOUSE FRI APRIL 10th 2:45-3:45PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

Come check out our open house on Friday April 10th from 2:45-3:45pm!

This is a great 2 bedroom 1 bath house with an updated kitchen, ceramic floors, with a sprawling back yard and a carport. This home has a newer central AC Close to a few different schools and a 10 min drive to I4 and shopping. In demand and in a great location, centrally located in-between Daytona and Orlando.

The cost to move in is $925 first month and $925 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non- refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

(RLNE2038579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

