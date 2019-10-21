All apartments in Deltona
1618 Airmont Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:19 PM

1618 Airmont Avenue

1618 Airmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Airmont Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1034250?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Only ONE Pet is allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

YEAR BUILT: 2002
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: No

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Deltona Lakes Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: 2 Car Garage, Garden tub-master, Walk in closet-master, Split plan, Formal living/dining, Family room with eating area and breakfast bar, Newer appliances

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Airmont Avenue have any available units?
1618 Airmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1618 Airmont Avenue have?
Some of 1618 Airmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Airmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Airmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Airmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Airmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Airmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Airmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1618 Airmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Airmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Airmont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1618 Airmont Avenue has a pool.
Does 1618 Airmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1618 Airmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Airmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Airmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Airmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1618 Airmont Avenue has units with air conditioning.

