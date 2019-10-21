1618 Airmont Avenue

Amenities
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1034250?source=marketing
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Only ONE Pet is allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
YEAR BUILT: 2002
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: No
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Deltona Lakes Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Galaxy Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: 2 Car Garage, Garden tub-master, Walk in closet-master, Split plan, Formal living/dining, Family room with eating area and breakfast bar, Newer appliances
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.