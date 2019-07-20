1130 Baton Drive

Amenities
We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.
YEAR BUILT: 1972
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Ceramic Tile & Carpet
FENCED YARD: Yes
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Spirit
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Deltona Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Ceiling Fans, Screen Porch, Storage Shed with Electric, Garage Door Opener with key pad, Fenced Yard (white vinyl), remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms in March 2014
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
