Deltona, FL
1130 Baton Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

1130 Baton Drive

1130 Baton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Baton Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/956262?source=marketing

We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.

YEAR BUILT: 1972
SCREEN PORCH: Yes
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: Yes
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-Ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Ceramic Tile & Carpet
FENCED YARD: Yes

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Septic
SCHOOLS-
-ELEMENTARY: Spirit
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Deltona Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: Ceiling Fans, Screen Porch, Storage Shed with Electric, Garage Door Opener with key pad, Fenced Yard (white vinyl), remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms in March 2014

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

