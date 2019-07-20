1130 Baton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/956262?source=marketing



We are NOT currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional Deposit may be required based on screening results.



YEAR BUILT: 1972

SCREEN PORCH: Yes

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: Yes

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook-Ups in Garage

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Ceramic Tile & Carpet

FENCED YARD: Yes



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: Deltona Water

CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Septic

SCHOOLS-

-ELEMENTARY: Spirit

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Deltona Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Deltona High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: Ceiling Fans, Screen Porch, Storage Shed with Electric, Garage Door Opener with key pad, Fenced Yard (white vinyl), remodeled Kitchen and bathrooms in March 2014



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.