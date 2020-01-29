All apartments in Deltona
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:13 AM

1107 Elkcam Blvd

1107 Elkcam Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
DELTONA: 3 bed/2 bath, Single Family Home - AVAILABLE DECEMBER 12th! Super nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Deltona! Kitchen features all appliances, breakfast bar and an eating space that open out onto the patio. The dining room connects to the living room which opens out onto the patio. Other features include inside utility room with hook-ups only, 2 car garage, ceiling fans, tile throughout except in the bedrooms and a good size yard! Come see it today!

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Eat in Kitchen
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS Only
Volume Ceilings with Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Open Patio
2 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

18 month lease, optional 12 month

NO PETS ALLOWED

SCHOOLS:
Timbercrest Elementary
Galaxy Middle
Deltona High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3220144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Elkcam Blvd have any available units?
1107 Elkcam Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1107 Elkcam Blvd have?
Some of 1107 Elkcam Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Elkcam Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Elkcam Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Elkcam Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Elkcam Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1107 Elkcam Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Elkcam Blvd offers parking.
Does 1107 Elkcam Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Elkcam Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Elkcam Blvd have a pool?
No, 1107 Elkcam Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Elkcam Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1107 Elkcam Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1107 Elkcam Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Elkcam Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Elkcam Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Elkcam Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

