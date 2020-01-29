1107 Elkcam Blvd

Amenities
DELTONA: 3 bed/2 bath, Single Family Home - AVAILABLE DECEMBER 12th! Super nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Deltona! Kitchen features all appliances, breakfast bar and an eating space that open out onto the patio. The dining room connects to the living room which opens out onto the patio. Other features include inside utility room with hook-ups only, 2 car garage, ceiling fans, tile throughout except in the bedrooms and a good size yard! Come see it today!
FEATURES:
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Eat in Kitchen
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Inside Utility w/HOOK-UPS Only
Volume Ceilings with Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Open Patio
2 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
18 month lease, optional 12 month
NO PETS ALLOWED
SCHOOLS:
Timbercrest Elementary
Galaxy Middle
Deltona High
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
