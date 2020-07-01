All apartments in Davenport
817 SHEEN CIRCLE
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

817 SHEEN CIRCLE

817 Sheen Cir · No Longer Available
Location

817 Sheen Cir, Davenport, FL 33844

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
WOW.!! Come and see this beautiful 2017 5 Bedroom 3 bedroom home in the highly desirable community of Calabay Park tower lake. Calabay Parc is a 24 guard guard gated community. This home boasts a large master bedroom on the second level. The home has an additional four other spacious bedrooms . You'll have a gorgeous golf course view of the neighboring community from the back upstairs windows on back bedrooms .
The community is 15 minutes to Disney. This community is very close to restaurants, shopping, and more
(Washer and dryer are there for convenience use of the tenant. Lawn care is included in this 24 hr gated community along with clubhouse and dock/boat ramp, come see your new 2017 home and you'll enjoy renting this home.
Please call for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 SHEEN CIRCLE have any available units?
817 SHEEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 817 SHEEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 817 SHEEN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 SHEEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
817 SHEEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 SHEEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 817 SHEEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 817 SHEEN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 817 SHEEN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 817 SHEEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 SHEEN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 SHEEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 817 SHEEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 817 SHEEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 817 SHEEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 817 SHEEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 SHEEN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 817 SHEEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 SHEEN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
