817 SHEEN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage clubhouse range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

WOW.!! Come and see this beautiful 2017 5 Bedroom 3 bedroom home in the highly desirable community of Calabay Park tower lake. Calabay Parc is a 24 guard guard gated community. This home boasts a large master bedroom on the second level. The home has an additional four other spacious bedrooms . You'll have a gorgeous golf course view of the neighboring community from the back upstairs windows on back bedrooms .

The community is 15 minutes to Disney. This community is very close to restaurants, shopping, and more

(Washer and dryer are there for convenience use of the tenant. Lawn care is included in this 24 hr gated community along with clubhouse and dock/boat ramp, come see your new 2017 home and you'll enjoy renting this home.

Please call for more information.