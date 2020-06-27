4060 N 10TH STREET

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** If you see this listing on FB Marketplace or Craiglist is SCAM***

Move in ready updated 3/2 home seated in a little over 1 acre. House is very nice and located 30 minutes from Disney. No smoker or pets allowed. First month’s rent and security deposit of $1400.00 required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Only applications "completed" and all documents submitted will be processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.