Davenport, FL
4060 N 10TH STREET
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM

4060 N 10TH STREET

4060 10th Street North · No Longer Available
Davenport
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

4060 10th Street North, Davenport, FL 33844

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** If you see this listing on FB Marketplace or Craiglist is SCAM***
Move in ready updated 3/2 home seated in a little over 1 acre. House is very nice and located 30 minutes from Disney. No smoker or pets allowed. First month’s rent and security deposit of $1400.00 required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Only applications "completed" and all documents submitted will be processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 N 10TH STREET have any available units?
4060 N 10TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 4060 N 10TH STREET have?
Some of 4060 N 10TH STREET's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 N 10TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4060 N 10TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 N 10TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 N 10TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4060 N 10TH STREET offer parking?
No, 4060 N 10TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4060 N 10TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 N 10TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 N 10TH STREET have a pool?
No, 4060 N 10TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4060 N 10TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 4060 N 10TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 N 10TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4060 N 10TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4060 N 10TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4060 N 10TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
